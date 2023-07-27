Dangerous Heat to End the Workweek

We heat into the upper 90s Thursday with a lot of sunshine. The heat and high humidity will push the heat index over 100 by noon, then close to 110 by the end of the afternoon. Continue checking on your elderly friends, neighbors, and family members to make sure they are staying cool.

We stay warm tonight, only dropping into the mid 70s for Friday morning.

We stay hot and humid Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near 110. A couple isolated storms are possible late in the day, which could be strong enough to make some hail and strong wind, but most of us stay dry.

A weak cold front will arrive as we head into the weekend, providing some minor heat and humidity relief. Saturday will be near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies, then we drop into the upper 80s for Sunday. A couple isolated storms are possible but a lot of us stay dry.

Monday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We push back into the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with small chance of getting a little rain in your backyard late each day.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Humid

High: 97

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Humid

Low: 75

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms Late

High: 98

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Rain

High: 90

