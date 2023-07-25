Dangerous Heat with Spotty Storms

Throughout Tuesday, there will be a few spotty showers and storms to dodge, but a lot of us stay dry. The best chance for storms will be in the afternoon and evening. There will be a lot of passing clouds, but we still manage to hit the low 90s with plenty of humidity. Heat indices will be around 100-103.

We get more sunshine Wednesday, and the temps will really heat up. Highs will be in the upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel closer to 105.

If we get to 100 this week, it will be on Thursday, but it looks like we could fall just short of the triple digits. It will be mostly sunny and humid. Late Thursday, there could be a couple spotty storms to dodge to finish the day.

We pull back on the heat a little into the weekend, but keep the small chance for a couple spotty storms to pop up late each day. Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 90s with a lot of sunshine.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a slight rain chance and a high in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty PM Storms

High: 93

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 73

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 98

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Hot & Humid

High: 99

