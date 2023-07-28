Dangerous Heat with Storms Late

One last day from this heat wave. We stay hot and humid Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near 110. By late afternoon, a couple isolated storms are possible through the evening, which could be strong enough to make some hail and strong wind, but most of us stay dry. More rain is possible Friday night.

A weak cold front will arrive Friday night, providing some minor heat and humidity relief as we head into the weekend.

Saturday will be near 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies, then we drop into the upper 80s for Sunday. Rain is possible again Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Monday will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

We push back into the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with small chance of getting a little rain in your backyard late each day.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated Storms Late

High: 98

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Evening Storms

Low: 71

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cooler, Isolated Rain

High: 88

SUNDAY

Partly Sunny

Morning Rain

High: 86

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.