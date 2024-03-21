Details on Rain and Snow Following a Wet Weekend

It will be a dry, chilly evening with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s.

After midnight, scattered rain will start to move in for locations north of Omaha, moving east into Iowa for the early Friday morning hours. A few rumbles of thunder may be heard, too. While most of us are drying out during the Friday morning commute in Nebraska, a few spotty showers may be possible in Iowa through mid-morning.

By Friday afternoon, we should see some sunshine come out, but it will be windy and a little cooler, with highs in the middle 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, and colder, in the low 40s. A few flurries are possible in the morning, but most of us won't see them. Most of the afternoon and parts of the evening look dry, but heading into Saturday night, we'll probably have to dodge some hit and miss rain and snow.

All precipitation will turn to widespread rain across the region Sunday morning, and it will continue at times for the rest of the day. Although a wet and windy day, it will also be warmer, in the upper 40s.

The rain keeps falling into Monday morning with more wet weather Monday afternoon. We will have to watch temperatures closely, as we are expected to cool off in the afternoon, allowing for snow to mix in with the rain heading into Monday evening and Monday night. Snow accumulations may be possible before the system exits Tuesday morning.

By Tuesday afternoon, the cold, winter air will be back, with highs in the upper 30s and lows in the 10s.

The wind lightens up Wednesday, and it gets a little warmer with some sunshine, helping us reach the upper 40s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

Low: 35

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain Early

Breezy

High: 48

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain

High: 43

