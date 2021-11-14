Drier Sunday

A cold front moves through early Saturday night and brings a few spotty rain showers along with it. Winds also pick up thanks to the cold front, gusting from the northwest at 30-35 mph. Clouds slowly clear out overnight, but will return throughout the day on Sunday. Sunday morning will start with temperature in the mid 30s in Omaha.

By the afternoon, winds will be a bit lighter and temperatures warm into the mid 40s. Some spots to our northeast will be a few degrees cooler and areas to our southwest will be a little warmer.

We keep warming up early next week. The low to mid 60s return on Monday, then stronger winds blow in even warmer air Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and I wouldn't be surprised if some of us hit the 70s!

Of course, 60s don't last long in November. A cold front then drops us back into the mid to upper 40s for the middle and second half of next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain, Breezy

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 47

MONDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warming Up

High: 63

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Even Warmer

High: 68

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.