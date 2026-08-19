Drier tonight and Thursday, a little foggy in the morning

3 Things to Know



Drier tonight, patchy THU morning fog

Great weather on Thursday!

Storm chances Friday and Sunday

Forecast

Things will be on the drier side Wednesday night across Omaha and it gets very mild overnight. We could have temps around Omaha in the low 60s tonight. A few neighborhoods north of Omaha may dip in the upper 50s! This cool weather will lead to patchy dense fog across the region in the morning.

Thursday looks like a great weather day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. While there could be a few isolated late-day storms across northeast Nebraska, most will likely stay dry Thursday.

Friday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. As a cold front moves into the region during the afternoon, showers and storms will develop across the region, becoming scattered from noon to 7 PM. This front will clear out any rain later Friday evening.

This weekend looks great on Saturday! We'll see lots of sunshine with temps in the mid 80s.

Clouds will return Sunday, and there may be a few rain showers scattered around. A lot of the rain may miss Omaha to our south, but we'll keep an eye on it for your weekend. Some of this rain may continue into Monday.

A newer and different weather pattern will begin to build in next week - Warmer and less rainy. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s most of next week with only small chances at rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Drier

Patchy Fog

Low: 63

Wind: S 5-10

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Isolated PM Storms

High: 83

Wind: SE 5-10

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 87

Wind: S to NW 5-15

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