Drying Out Wednesday, More Storms Later in the Week

A few pockets of sprinkles will be possible this evening as winds remain breezy. We stay mostly cloudy tonight with lows near 50.

We may wake up to a few brief sprinkles in the morning. Otherwise, Wednesday will be a lot more quiet with some sunshine, lower humidity, and mid 70s for highs. The wind will be less gusty, too.

Thursday will be warmer, with a high near 80. After a dry start to the day, another round of scattered storms will arrive later in the day and likely continues into early Friday morning.

We cool off into the mid 70s Friday, followed by low 70s on Saturday.

We'll keep a small chance for rain around each day of Memorial Day weekend, but rain looks a little more likely Monday. Highs will be near average, in the low and mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

Low: 50

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 76

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Storms Late

Breezy

High: 80

