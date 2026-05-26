Early taste of summer continues Wednesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Staying very warm again Wednesday

Extra clouds later in the week

Slight chance at weekend rain

FORECAST

It will be another clear night with warmer weather around Omaha. Temperatures tonight will dip only into the low 60s.

There's more sunshine and early summer heat in the forecast for Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 degrees with some noticeable humidity once again.

A few extra clouds will roll in Thursday, but our skies look to stay partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Some spotty rain will try and clip parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Friday and Saturday. Most, if not all of the rain will stay west of Omaha. Due to even more cloud cover, highs will be in the mid 80s.

Our best chance at rain comes Sunday, but it does look like there will be some dry time through a lot of the day.

We'll continue with spotty, small chances at rain into early next week with high temps for first days of June in the low to mid 80s. That is around normal for this time of year.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 63

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 90

Wind: SE 5-15

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

A Few Storms

High: 86

Wind: SE 5-15

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