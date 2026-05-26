Early taste of summer continues Wednesday

3 THINGS TO KNOW
- Staying very warm again Wednesday
- Extra clouds later in the week
- Slight chance at weekend rain
FORECAST
It will be another clear night with warmer weather around Omaha. Temperatures tonight will dip only into the low 60s.
There's more sunshine and early summer heat in the forecast for Wednesday. Highs will be near 90 degrees with some noticeable humidity once again.
A few extra clouds will roll in Thursday, but our skies look to stay partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
Some spotty rain will try and clip parts of central and eastern Nebraska on Friday and Saturday. Most, if not all of the rain will stay west of Omaha. Due to even more cloud cover, highs will be in the mid 80s.
Our best chance at rain comes Sunday, but it does look like there will be some dry time through a lot of the day.
We'll continue with spotty, small chances at rain into early next week with high temps for first days of June in the low to mid 80s. That is around normal for this time of year.
TUESDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Mild
Low: 63
Wind: S 5-15
WEDNESDAY
Mostly Sunny
Warm
High: 90
Wind: SE 5-15
THURSDAY
Mostly Cloudy
A Few Storms
High: 86
Wind: SE 5-15
Share your weather pictures with KMTV:
- Email to News@3newsnow.com
- 3 News Now Facebook page
- Use the hashtag #3NewsNow on Instagram or X (formerly Twitter)