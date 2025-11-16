Even Cooler Sunday, Rain returns Monday

Sunday will be partly sunny and even cooler than Saturday, in the mid to upper 50s. That is still above average for mid November.

Clouds will move in Sunday night as a low pressure system reaches the central US. This leads to scattered rain showers beginning early Monday morning, and continuing through late Monday night. It will be breezy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s north of Omaha, and the low to mid 50s near/south of Omaha.

The rain clears up by Tuesday morning, and it will be a drier day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 50s.

The mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds will continue mid-week and things stay dry for Wednesday.

We'll see another chance for rain for the second half of the week. Scattered rain showers will be possible Thursday, becoming widespread Friday. There is a small chance this rain sticks around Saturday, but we should by dry by Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the 50s for Thursday and Friday. We drop in the 40s for highs by next weekend.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 55

Wind: E 5-10

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Isolated Rain

Low: 38

Wind: E 5-15

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 54

Wind: E 15-25

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Drier

High: 55

Wind: W 5-10

