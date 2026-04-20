Even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday! Storms are possible Thursday

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Warm weather Tuesday & Wednesday

Windy and Stormy Thursday

Looking chilly this weekend

FORECAST

It stays warm and breezy this evening. Under clear skies, we'll start Tuesday in the 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer, jumping into the mid to upper 80s sunder sunny skies. The wind should be a little less gusty, too. There is a very small chance at an isolated thunderstorm south of I-80 Tuesday evening.

Wednesday's wind does pick up a little, but it stays warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday, bringing a chance of storms and gusty winds. Some of these storms could be stronger by evening, with strong winds and large hail possible. We may also get some heavy rain Thursday night.

Estimated rain amounts around 0.25 to 0.50", with up to 1.00" possible by Friday morning.

The cold front knocks back our temperatures for Friday and the weekend, into the 50s. While Friday looks sunny and dry, there are chances for rain this weekend, especially on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild & Breezy

Low: 55

Wind: S 15-20

TUESDAY

Sunny

Very Warm

High: 87

Wind: SW 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 86

Wind: S 25-35

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