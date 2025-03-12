Even warmer Thursday, windy and stormy to close the week

It will be a cool night with clear skies. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s for Thursday morning.

The afternoon looks really comfortable with a lot of sunshine and mid 70s for highs! The wind will be pretty calm during the day, but dues start to pick up as we head into Thursday night.

A large area of low pressure moves into the Heartland Friday and Saturday, leading to blustery winds. Combined with low humidity, this will create a high fire danger, especially on Saturday. Hold off on any outdoor burning or anything that could start a fire, because it could spread quickly out of control.

Clouds will start to thicken up Friday afternoon, but it will stay warm, in the mid 70s. By late afternoon, a few hit and miss showers and storms will start to pop up across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Most, if not all, of our storms will stay below severe levels, but there is a small severe storm threat as you head into central Iowa. These spotty shower will continue into Friday night

Before the rain ends Saturday morning, the last bit of it could change into snow in northeast Nebraska as colder weather starts to wrap around on the back side of the low pressure. The combination of strong wind and falling snow in those areas could cause some travel problems with low visibility.

It stays windy Saturday afternoon as colder air keeps blowing in from the north. This will hold back temperatures in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will be lighter Sunday, and we see more sunshine, but it stays colder. We'll be in the low 50s, which is average for the middle of March.

Monday will be breezy, but warmer, for St. Patrick's Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s with a lot of sunshine.

Tuesday will also be in the upper 60s with a few more clouds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cold

Low: 39

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Very Nice!

High: 75

FRIDAY

Partly Sunny

Windy

P.M. Rain/Storms

High: 75

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Windy

A.M. Rain/Snow

High: 48

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.