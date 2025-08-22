Evening thunderstorms as a cold front marches into Omaha

Scattered storms will be possible thanks to our arriving cold front as we head into the evening. These storms will come with a small severe weather threat. If we see a severe storm or two develop, damaging wind and a couple pockets of hail will be the main concern.

Most, if not all of the rain will move south of Omaha after 10 or 11pm, leaving us drier and cooler overnight with temps in the mid to low 60s.

Behind the cold front, much cooler and less humid weather will move in for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80.

Sunday brings a few more clouds with mid 70s.

Thanks to the lower humidity early next week, our mornings will be able to cool off into the 50s in Omaha! Neighborhoods farther north and into southwest Iowa could even wake up to 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with low 70s, followed by mid 70s on Tuesday.

We warm back up into the upper 70s Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

There will be a few more clouds Thursday with a small chance for rain, but highs stay in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

Low: 65

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Lower Humidity

High: 80

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfortable

High: 75

