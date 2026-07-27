Extreme heat begins its leave of absence, several rain chances this week

3 Things to Know



Not as hot or humid this week

Rain chance for Tuesday

More rain later in the week

Forecast

It remains very warm and humid Monday evening ans there may be a few thundershowers across southwest Iowa. Elsewhere, we are dry until early Tuesday morning. Temps will hold in the upper 70s to low 80s again overnight.

As we get into early Tuesday morning, a few rain showers will begin drifting in from the west, after 3-4 AM. A few thunderstorms may mix in across southeast Nebraska during the morning hours. By the afternoon, most will be on the drier side, just cloudy. It won't be nearly as hot out on Tuesday, but it's still very warm as temperatures reach into the low 90s, feeling more like 95-100.

Some sunshine returns Wednesday and it's slightly warmer out with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index again around 95-100.

Heading into Wednesday night, our next big round of rain begins to move in. Expect occasional rain showers throughout the day Thursday with highs only in the upper 80s. Another round of rain will move in later Thursday night and continues into Friday. Some of this rain may be heavy at times.

In total, we could see amounts of 0.50" to 1.50" commonly around the region from the Thursday/Friday rain.

Once the weekend rolls in, we're back to sunny skies and seasonally warm weather with highs in the upper 80s Saturday, and near 90 on Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT

Spotty Showers

Warm

Low: 77

Wind: NE 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty AM Storms

High: 91

Wind: NE 10-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 93

Wind: E 5-10

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