Fall-Like Feel

The afternoon looks great with highs near 80, mostly sunny skies, and very low humidity. We stay in the low 80s Thursday with a lot of sunshine.

We warm up a little to end the workweek as Omaha pushes into the upper 80s Friday afternoon.

The nice weather continues this weekend. Saturday brings a few clouds with mid 80s. Sunday will be in the low 80s and mainly sunny.

The potential for some extra clouds and rain returns early next week.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonable

High: 80

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 88

