Fall-like Feeling

Thursday afternoon will still feel fall-like with highs near 80 once again before our warm up begins.

By Friday afternoon, highs push back into the upper 80s for many of us and the humidity rises again, too.

The warmer weather continues this weekend. Saturday brings a few clouds and highs pushing into the low 90s. A cold front arrives late Saturday into early Sunday and will bring in some cooler air, dropping highs on Sunday afternoon to the low 80s. The cold front also brings a small rain chance overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The potential for some extra clouds and spotty rain returns for the first half of next week as highs go from upper 80s on Monday to upper 70s on Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Seasonable

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 61

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 90

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Hot

High: 94

