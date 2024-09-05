Feeling like early Autumn in Omaha on Friday and this weekend

This evening will be much cooler, and skies will continue to clear after a mostly cloudy day. You may even notice a little haze to the sky this evening, too. That is due to a brief plume of wildfire smoke in our skies, that should clear out overnight. Evening temperatures will be in the low 70s, dropping into the mid 50s by Friday morning.

Friday will be cooler and comfortable with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Friday night football games will start in the upper 60s, and we cool off into the low 60s by the 4th quarter.

For the second weekend in a row, Omaha will likely dip into the mid to upper 40s Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon looks great with highs in the mid 70s and mostly sunny skies. By kickoff at Memorial Stadium, it will still be in the mid 70s in Lincoln... then cooling off into the mid 60s as the game ends.

After a cool start to Sunday, we start to warm up again. Highs will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine to finish off the weekend.

We jump into the upper 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will continue to flirt with 90 degrees into the middle of next week with a lot of sunshine each day.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cooler

Low: 55

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 74

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Nice

High: 74

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.