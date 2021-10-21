Frost Possible Friday Morning

This morning is still a bit breezy, but winds will be lighter in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit below average, in the mid 50s.

After a cold Friday morning, in the upper 30s, mostly sunny skies get us back to the low 60s in the afternoon.

We keep the sunshine around Saturday, but the wind starts to kick back in as we warm into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night, a few scattered showers start to push back in, but rain becomes more likely Sunday. Some of this rain could linger into early Monday.

We then warm up early next week with 70s returning as early as Tuesday.

THURSDAY

Clearing Skies

Breezy Early

High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frost Possible

Low: 36

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Near Average

High: 62

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Breezy

High: 63

