Watch
Weather

Actions

Frost Possible Friday Morning

Warming slightly into the weekend
items.[0].videoTitle
A cool start to the day.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 06:42:43-04

This morning is still a bit breezy, but winds will be lighter in the afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit below average, in the mid 50s.

After a cold Friday morning, in the upper 30s, mostly sunny skies get us back to the low 60s in the afternoon.

We keep the sunshine around Saturday, but the wind starts to kick back in as we warm into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday night, a few scattered showers start to push back in, but rain becomes more likely Sunday. Some of this rain could linger into early Monday.

We then warm up early next week with 70s returning as early as Tuesday.

THURSDAY
Clearing Skies
Breezy Early
High: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT
Mostly Clear
Frost Possible
Low: 36

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Near Average
High: 62

SATURDAY
Partly Cloudy
Breezy
High: 63

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

Download the free Storm Shield app for ANY type of phoneReceive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:45 PM, Nov 29, 2018