Feeling Like Fall Midweek

We'll be feeling more like fall the next couple of days! Today will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 70s.

Tonight will be cooler as we drop into the low 50s in Omaha, meaning a lot of cities farther north and down into southwest Iowa will drop into the 40s.

Thursday will be really nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Another cold front arrives overnight Thursday into Friday morning, which could kick off a few scattered showers.

Friday afternoon will be breezy as cooler air blows in behind the cold front. This will hold us into the upper 50s for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Many of us could wake up to the first frost of the season Saturday morning as we fall into the mid 30s. The average first frost for Omaha is October 6, so this is the normal time of year for our first frost.

Saturday afternoon will only be near 60 degrees, but the wind will be lighter, and it will be mostly sunny.

Then, we warm back up. We'll reach the upper 60 Sunday, followed by low 70s on Monday.

We get back above average Tuesday with upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Comfy

High: 72

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 52

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfy

High: 72

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Rain Early

Breezy

High: 58

