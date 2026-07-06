Feeling like summer on Omaha on Tuesday, some rain possible Wednesday night

3 Things to Know



Near average temps this week

Best upcoming rain chance is Wednesday night

Several 90º to 95º+ days next week

Forecast

It will be a warm and mostly clear Monday evening with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s through sunset. Overnight, we drop in the upper 60s to start Tuesday morning.

We get another great afternoon with lots of sunshine and near-average highs on Tuesday. High temps will be a 'touch' warmer, nearing 90 degrees. The average high for Omaha right now is 88.

We'll have a better chance at reaching the low 90s in the metro on Wednesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. And you may notice a little more humidity in the air, too.

A cold front will begin to approach Omaha to the north Wednesday night, kicking off a few thunderstorms. Some gusty wind and pockets of large hail may be possible, but severe weather looks limited right now.

We'll keep the chance at rain in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday, but there should be plenty of dry-time, too. Temps will be a little cooler, in the mid to upper 80s later this week thanks to the extra clouds and rain.

In total, there could be around 0.10" to 0.50" of rain from Wednesday through Friday. Some may see more, some may not see any rain at all.

By this weekend, clouds will begin to thin out and we are back to sunshine. We are also back to the warmer weather, too. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s on Saturday and Sunday, but the humidity shouldn't be too bad. We are looking at more 90 degree heat through much of next week...

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Pleasant

Low: 68

Wind: S 5-15

TUESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 90

Wind: S 5-15

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Late Storm Chances

High: 92

Wind: S 10-15

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