Feeling More Like Spring

We'll see a few clouds over our skies as we head into the overnight hours. It won't be very cold with lows reaching into upper 20s.

The official start of Spring brings near average warmth and nice intervals of sunshine. Mid 50s in the afternoon accompanied by a light breeze.

Tuesday brings our next chance of rain. It starts in the morning hours and lingers into the early evening. These scattered rain showers won't be for everyone and that means we'll see a lot of dry time throughout the day. Thanks to this system, our temperatures cool down to the high 40s and the breeze picks up.

The middle of the workweek brings a small chance for hit and miss rain showers Wednesday. However, we reach back into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Thursday and Friday will both be below average. Upper 40s on Thursday and struggling to reach 50° by Friday. The end of the work week brings less breeze and more sun than Thursday will.

The start of the weekend brings mid 50s and partly cloudy skies. Things don't stay that nice for long, Sunday has rain chances, stronger winds, and more clouds.

