Finally Drying Out, But More Severe Weather Possible Midweek

Rain will finally exit the region Sunday evening, allowing for us to dry things out for a day or so. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s nd 60s, cooling to lows in the mid 40s by Monday morning.

Skies clear Monday morning, then we get some sunshine out for the afternoon as storm cleanup continues across the region. We stay dry with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be breezy and warmer with highs near 80. Unfortunately, this could help fuel some strong to severe storms later in the day. The storms end by late Tuesday night.

Another round of rain and storms moves in Wednesday, which could also at least have a few stronger storms mixed in. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Rain will likely continue into at least Thursday morning, but could last longer into the day. It will be cooler and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

It stays breezy Friday as we warm up into the mid 60s. There's a chance for rain, but at this point, it is far from a guarantee.

We'll keep the small chance for rain around on Saturday, for now, with upper 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Breezy

Low: 44

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Dry!

High: 67

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain and Storms

Breezy

High: 80

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.