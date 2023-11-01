Finally Warming Back Up

Wednesday will be breezy, but unlike Tuesday, the wind will be coming in out of the south, helping to blow in some warmer weather! Highs will be in the low 50s with a lot of sunshine.

The wind lightens up early tonight, but it gets cold again, down into the mid 20s for Thursday morning.

The wind stays lighter Thursday afternoon as we keep warming up. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s, which is average for early November.

The warm-up continues Friday, but it gets a little breezy again. We will be in the low 60s.

We cool off a little Saturday with a few more clouds. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Don't forget to "fall back" an hour before bed Saturday night. It's also a great time to check or replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

Sunday will be in the mid 60s with a small chance for a spotty shower to hit you backyard.

A small chance for rain continues early next week as we start to cool off. Monday will be breezy with mid 50s, followed by upper 40s on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Chilly

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 58

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 62

