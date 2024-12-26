Foggy and rainy skies to close the short workweek

More dense fog will develop overnight, leading to low visibility on roads, especially rurally. However, air temperatures are expected to remain at, or above freezing into Thursday morning. Icy conditions are not anticipated.

It will take a few hours for the fog to clear up.

Spotty and very light rain will start to pop up across the region Thursday for Kwanza. There will be just enough rain around to keep things cloudy and gloomy most of the day. It might not look great, but we should warm up to near 40.

Rain will be more likely Friday, especially in Omaha and western Iowa. there's a chance some cities west of Omaha could get missed by the rain. It will be another cloudy day, but we keep warming up. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday looks a lot drier, but there could still be a couple isolated leftover showers in the region in the morning. The day will start cloudy, but some sunshine should return in the afternoon. The warm-up continues with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday brings even more sunshine and highs will be near 50 degrees.

Heading into New Year's week, another system with colder air moves in on Monday, bringing a chance for rain and snow. Some minor snow accumulations will be possible with this system Monday night. Highs will be in the mid 40s on Monday, but we drop into the 20s Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be colder, but near average for early January. We could see more light snow to close out next week. We'll start the new year in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Patchy Fog

Spotty Rain

High: 41

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Foggy Areas

Low: 33

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Light Rain

High: 41

