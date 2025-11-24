Foggy then windy Tuesday, chance at winter weather on Friday

What to know: Foggy tonight, then windy Tuesday. Quiet and cool over Thanksgiving Day, followed by a chance at winter weather Friday and well below-average temperatures this weekend.

Clouds and areas of fog will stick around for the rest of Monday night as temperatures cool into the mid 40s for Tuesday morning.

A cold front arrives early Tuesday, sweeping away the clouds and the fog, and ushering in colder weather. Skies will become partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds could gust up to 45-50 mph. Even with our recent rain, hold off on burning anything outdoors as there is an elevated wildfire risk Tuesday.

The wind stays breezy Tuesday night and with clear skies, we'll be down in the low 20s by Wednesday morning.

The wind begins to settle Wednesday and we'll see lots of sunshine, but it will be very cool with highs only in the mid 30s. That's about 10 degrees cooler than average for Thanksgiving week.

Thanksgiving Day starts out cold, near 20 degrees. It will be a sunny and cool afternoon with highs again in the mid 30s.

Confidence is increasing in a band of light snow moving over Nebraska and Iowa on Friday. The exact timing and amount of snow accumulation are unclear at this time, but it may impact some travel plans, especially heading into Friday night.

For now, expect small snow accumulations (up to 1") around and north of Omaha (into western Iowa), and more of a mix of freezing rain and snow south of Omaha (into southeast Nebraska/northwest Missouri), which could leading to icy roads.

Once the Friday night precipitation moves out, Saturday will stay mostly cloudy and cold, in the low 30s.

There is another chance at snow on Sunday and Monday, but the exact details (timing & accumulation) is uncertain at this time. We do know it will be part of another shot of cold air, sending temperatures in the upper 20s for Sunday and Monday.

As for the cold weather, we should return back to near-average high temperatures (low 40s) by the middle of next week.

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Foggy

Low: 44

Wind: NW 5-15

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cooler & Windy

High: 47

Wind: NW 20-30 G 45

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cold

High: 36

Wind: W 5-10

