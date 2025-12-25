Foggy weather continues Thursday night, back near 60 on Friday and Saturday

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Staying foggy Thursday night

Back to near 60º Friday & Saturday

Frigid again Sunday

FORECAST:

It has been a cloudy and foggy Christmas around Omaha. These conditions will continue through the rest of this evening and into Thursday night. Visibility may drop to less than 1/2 mile at time before Friday morning with temps in the low 40s.

Sunshine will be back on Friday, and we are warmer with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Omaha's record high for Friday is 62, set in 1936.

Cold, winter air returns this weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny, breezy, and still mild for a few hours, in the upper 50s to near 60. Omaha's record high for Saturday is 61, set in 2013.

A strong cold front will arrives Saturday night, kicking up a gusty north wind and sending temps down in the upper 20s on Sunday. We could see a few snow flurries on Sunday, but nothing accumulative around the region.

New Years week appears to remain dry across the Omaha region. We'll start out Monday in the low 30s with sunshine. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, in the lower 40s.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT

Cloudy

Foggy

Low: 40

Wind: SE 3-6

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 60

Wind: SE 5-15

SATURDAY

Partly Sunny

Warmer

High: 59

Wind: SE 15-25

SUNDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Cold & Windy

Snow Flurries

High: 28

Wind: NW 25-35

