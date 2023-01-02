Winter Storm Northwest of Omaha

Scattered rain starts to move into the area late this morning, then becomes more widespread as we go through the afternoon. By the evening commute, nearly everyone will be seeing some rain falling with a couple thunderstorms also possible. While most of us see rain today, northeast Nebraska will start to see some freezing rain and snow. If we trend slightly cooler than expected, even cities as far south as Columbus, Tekamah, and Denison could start to see freezing rain today.

As temperatures fall tonight, freezing rain will become more likely farther south in areas like Columbus, Tekamah, and Denison. The rain, freezing rain, and snow become less widespread overnight, allowing some dry time for a lot of us as we cool into the low and mid 30s.

Most of Tuesday's wintry mix will be along and north of the I-80 corridor. Omaha may avoid the freezing rain, but the best chance for the city to see some will be late Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. The rain and freezing rain will change into snow across the region Tuesday afternoon, with most of it ending Tuesday night.

The greatest impacts from this storm will be northwest of Omaha. The greatest threat for accumulating ice will be generally along and north of a line from Columbus, to Tekamah, to Denison... although a few pockets of freezing rain could reach south to I-80. The combination of ice and winds up to 35 mph could bring down a few branches, so avoid parking under trees early this week in cities with ice. Also avoid walking under trees or letting the pets play under them. Keep your technology charged, just in case you lose power.

Snow totals will also be highest in northeast Nebraska. Cities around Norfolk and Wayne could see between 3-7 inches on top of the ice. Snow totals are more uncertain farther southeast in cities like Columbus, Tekamah, and Denison. A small temperature difference will make the difference between more ice vs. more snow... but we have totals of 1-4 inches in those areas generally north of I-80. Along I-80, including Omaha and Lincoln, there won't be as much snow. We expect 0-1 inch in the metro.

There could be a couple leftover snowflakes Wednesday, but no new accumulation. It will still be a little breezy with highs in the upper 20s and mostly cloudy skies.

We start to see a little more sunshine Thursday, but we stay in the upper 20s, a touch below average for early January.

Things briefly warm up Friday with upper 30s and partly cloudy skies.

Then we cool off again for the weekend. Even with more sunshine, highs will be in the low 30s both afternoons.

MONDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Breezy

Rain / Wintry Mix NW

High: 39

MONDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Rain and Wintry Mix

Low: 34

TUESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Wintry Mix and Snow

Breezy

Afternoon: 31

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Spotty Snow

Breezy

High: 28

