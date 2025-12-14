Frigid air settles in tonight, on to warmer weather next week

3 THINGS TO KNOW:



Frigid Sunday morning

Back in the 40s next week

Small chance at rain on Wednesday

FORECAST:

Skies will become clear and it gets very cold tonight. Temperatures will fall to near or below 0 on Saturday night. Wind chills will be around -10 to -15 for Sunday morning.

By Sunday, skies will be mostly sunny and we are back to near 20 degrees.

It may be a few days until we see another chance for snow as warmer weather returns next week.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs jumping into the low 40s.

Tuesday will be even warmer, but we will see more clouds than sun, with highs near 50.

There is a small chance for rain on Wednesday as our next cold front moves through the region. We should stay dry long enough under mostly cloudy skies to still reach 50 degrees.

It could be a little windy on Thursday as cooler air moves back in. Thursday and Friday will be a little cooler, and closer to average (which is 39 degrees). Temperatures will be in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies.

By the weekend, there is another very small chance at snow on Saturday, but as of now it looks like there will be a lot of dry air around the region to keep Omaha snow-free. Next weekend's temperatures will be in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Staying Cold

High: 20

Wind: E 10-15

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Steady Temps

High: 15

Wind: SE 10-15

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 42

Wind: S 10-15

TUESDAY

Partly Sunny

Above Average

High: 50

Wind: S 10-15

