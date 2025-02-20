Frigid Friday morning, but we're back above freezing this weekend!

Skies will remain clear Thursday night and we have one more night below zero. Once again, temperatures will be near record lows as we start Friday morning near -10. Omaha's record low is -10 F from 1918. Wind chills will be around -15 to -25.

Friday will be another sunny day with breezier winds, and highs approaching 20 degrees.

We stay above zero Saturday morning, then temperatures jump into the mid 30s for the afternoon with a lot of sunshine. We should start to see some snow melt Saturday afternoon, so watch for a refreeze of ice on pavement Saturday night.

The warm-up continues Sunday into the mid 40s, which is actually just a touch above average. Some neighborhoods in eastern Nebraska might crack 50 degrees.

Monday could get a little breezy, but the warm-up continues with most of the region in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be in the mid 50s with a few more clouds late in the day.

Rain is looking possible Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but we should still get close to 50 Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frigid

Low: -10

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Not as Frigid

High: 21

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 35

