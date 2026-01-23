FRIGID! Snow showers into Saturday morning

3 THINGS TO KNOW



Staying frigid through Monday morning

Light snow Friday night into Saturday

Warmer, but seasonally cold next week

FORECAST

It will be dangerously cold outside over the next few days. Morning temperatures will be below 0 through Monday morning, with a wind chill as low as -30 at times. You can get frostbite in as little as 30 minutes in this air. Limit the time outdoors if you are able, keep pets indoor, and check on more vulnerable loved ones.

Clouds will move into the region Friday evening, and eventually some spotty snow showers move in after midnight.

This spotty snow will become more scattered by Saturday morning, leaving some small snow accumulations of 1" around the Omaha metro. To our south, snow amounts may reach 2-4" closer to the Kansas/Nebraska border.

This will be powdery snow. So some snow drifts are possible, but winds are not expected to be stronger than 20mph.

Saturday will be frigid, near 4 degrees, dropping to near -3 by Sunday morning.

Sunshine does return to our skies on Sunday, and it will be just a little warmer out, in the low 10s. Due to the clear sky, lows will again dip to around -4 by Monday morning.

It may be a little windy heading into Monday morning. Combined with an air temperature of -4, Monday morning wind chills could reach -20 to -35.

Things will begin to warm up next week. Monday will be mostly sunny, in the 20s. We reach the upper 20s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We should be near the 30s again by next weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Cloudy

Snow Moves In

Low: -2

Wind: NE 5-10

SATURDAY

Cloudy

Morning Snow

High: 4

Wind: E 5-15

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

High: 12

Wind: NW 5-10

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:

