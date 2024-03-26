Frigid Tonight, Warming Up Before Easter Weekend

The wind will lighten up this evening, but it will be very chilly, in the 20s.

A hard freeze is expected for locations south of Omaha, mainly in Missouri, where the growing season has begun. If you do have any early-blooming plants due to the recent milder weeks, it's best to cover them up tonight. Lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s. The next few night will not nearly be as cold.

We'll see a few pockets of snow flurries Wednesday morning, followed by some afternoon sunshine. It'll be another chilly day, but warmer in the mid 40s. While better, that is still 10 degrees below average for late March.

Thursday will be a lot warmer with low 60s and a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy with more clouds Friday, but we keep warming up, into the upper 60s. We may have to dodge a few spotty showers late Friday, but a lot of us stay dry.

We cool off a little for the holiday weekend, but it will be nice. Saturday will be in the low 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Easter will be in the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Most of the day looks dry, but there could be some spotty rain around to end the day.

We keep a small chance for rain on Monday with mid 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 20

WEDNESDAY

Clearing Skies

Flurries Early

High: 46

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 62

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.