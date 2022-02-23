Snow Returns Thursday

The wind will lighten up as the morning continues. It is still frigid outside with some dangerously cold wind chills. If you live near or north of the I-80 corridor, you can see wind chills as low as -30. However, if you live south of I-80, you will see wind chills closer to the -15 to -25 range.

The wind will still be noticeable Wednesday afternoon, but it won't be as strong. Highs will be in the upper teens.

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, light snow will move in from the west. This continues at times the rest of Thursday. With highs in the teens still, it will be a light and fluffy snow. There won't be much of it, but we could squeeze out roughly an inch in a lot of cities.

Friday brings more sunshine in the afternoon, warming us up a little more. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

The weekend looks mostly sunny with temperatures a little closer to average for late February. Saturday will be in the mid 40s, then a weak cold front arrives Sunday morning. It only cools us off closer to 40 for Sunday.

Monday continues our 40s stretch with mainly sunny skies.

A bigger boost to out temps is back for Tuesday. We look to hit 50 plus in many places.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Sunny

Cold

High: 17

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Very Cold

Low: 5

THURSDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Light Snow

High: 18

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cold

High: 28

