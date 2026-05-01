Frost and freezing conditions Friday night, much warmer this weekend

3 THINGS TO KNOW



More frost and possible freezing conditions Friday night

Sunny, seasonal weekend to start May

Chance for rain early next week

FORECAST

Winds will settle down this evening and under clear skies it gets cold around Omaha. Widespread frost is expected Friday night with lows in the low 30s, around 32-34 degrees. Areas north of Omaha are under freeze warnings, as air temperatures could get as low as 29 or 30 tonight. This should be Omaha's last chance at a frost this Spring season.

After a cold morning, Saturday will be a lot warmer with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday is even warmer with more sunshine and highs in the 70s!

We start next week warmer with highs near 80 on Monday, but there is now a chance at rain on Monday, mainly in the evening. Rain will become scattered Monday night as a cold front moves in, and there may be a little morning rain on Tuesday.

As the front moves through, colder air will move back into the region, leaving Omaha cloudy and in the 50s and 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The coldest night would be Wednesday night when temps again dip into the upper 30s, but we should be warm enough to prevent any frost from developing.

By the end of the week, temps will be back in the 60s and 70s. The pattern going forward looks drier, but there may be some isolated rain showers over Mother's Day weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Frost Likely

Cold

Low: 34

Wind: N 3-6

SATURDAY

Sunny

Near Average

High: 68

Wind: W 5-15

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 77

Wind: SW 5-15

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