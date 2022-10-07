First Frost / Freeze Expected This Weekend

It's going to be a lot cooler today, with afternoon temperatures about 15 degrees below average. After hitting 70 on Thursday, we will only get into the mid 50s this afternoon. In better news, the wind will be lighter today and we stay mostly sunny.

The first widespread frost of the season is expected early Saturday morning, and for some, the first freeze. Cities along I-80, including Omaha, will drop into the low 30s, just below freezing. South of I-80, mid 30s are expected, but north of I-80, upper 20s will be common. Before heading to bed tonight, protect any sensitive plants you'd like to keep alive. Omaha's first frost averages a date of October 6, so this is pretty normal timing for us.

After the cold morning, we enjoy a nice rebound in temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with the help of mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine continues Sunday, warming us into the mid 70s, kicking off another nice stretch of 70s!

We keep the mid 70s around for Monday with a lot of sunshine.

Things get a little breezy Tuesday, helping to blow in enough heat to get us into the upper 70s. There will also be a few more clouds and a very small chance for rain.

We then cool off midweek with highs in the low 70s Wednesday and mostly sunny skies.

We dip into the mid 60s Thursday.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Chilly

High: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Widespread Frost

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Mostly Sunny

Cool

High: 67

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 75

