Frost possible Wednesday morning, near average highs through Friday

The wind lightens up tonight, and skies will remain clear, allowing for our temperatures to drop quickly into Wednesday morning. A lot of cities, including Omaha, will drop into the mid 30s, which is cold enough for frost to form on the ground. Areas closer to Norfolk, Tekamah and Denison Iowa have a better chance of cooling to near freezing. So, if you have some outside plants sensitive to cold weather you'd like to keep around a little longer, make sure you protect them before heading to bed tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny with lighter winds and highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday morning will also start in the mid to upper 30s, allowing for another round of patchy frost to be possible. The afternoon will be sunny, in the mid 60s.

Clouds will move back in Friday. A few spotty showers could pop up at any point during the day, especially south of Omaha, but it looks like most of us will be dry. It will be a touch cooler with low 60s.

The weekend is looking mostly dry, but cloudy. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with low 60s.

We warm up slightly Sunday, into the mid 60s, but we stay mostly cloudy. A few showers could move into eastern Nebraska late in the day, but chances are we stay dry until Monday.

Scattered rain will become more likely Monday. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with mid 60s.

Some of this rain could linger into Tuesday, but there is some uncertainty on when the system exits. Tuesday will also be mostly cloudy, dropping in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Frost Possible

Low: 35

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 63

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Average

High: 65

