Frosty Mornings and Cool Afternoons this Weekend

For our gardeners with plants sensitive to the cold, temperatures could be near or below freezing for the next few nights, through Sunday morning.

It will be a quiet, cool evening to start the weekend. Friday evening temperatures will dip in the upper 40s, cooling to near 30 degrees tonight.

Also, the aurora borealis may once again be visible by camera in Nebraska and Iowa on Friday night.

Saturday will be the coolest afternoon coming up, with low 50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks a little warmer with a mostly sunny sky and a high closer to 60. The wind will stay fairly calm this weekend, too.

Clouds move right back in for the start of next week, and we could see some rain Monday afternoon into Monday night. However, at this time most look to stay dry. It will be much warmer, and breezy, with upper 60s to near 70 for highs.

Some spotty rain may still be possible Tuesday morning with mid 60s for highs. Wednesday will also be in the mid 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

By the second half of next week, rain and storms will become possible again, starting Thursday.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cold

Low: 31

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 54

SUNDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 61

