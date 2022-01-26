Gradual Warm Up Begins

We start Wednesday with another round of some cold temperatures. We’re back in the single digits with subzero wind chills. So it’s very similar to what we saw yesterday morning. A difference that you might notice though, is that there is some frost that formed this morning. However, our warming trend is back on track. Highs will push into the mid to high 30s for the second half of the week. Wednesday will bring some gusty conditions, with wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Expect a mix on sun and clouds most of this week.

Even warmer for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both look to break the 40 degree mark by the afternoon.

Our mild and dry stretch continues into early next week with highs in the 40s and partly cloudy skies.

There is a chance our quite stretch come to an end midweek, next week. It is still early, but we could see rain and even snow.

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

A Bit Warmer

Windy

High: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 25

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

High: 37

FRIDAY

Mainly Sunny

Cool

High: 35

