Gradually Warming Into Thursday

There's a chance for some flurries overnight, but most just see some cloud cover. We cool back down into the low 20s.

We slowly start to warm up on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 30s to low 40s. It will also be a bit more sunny towards the end of the day.

Highs will warm into the mid 40s by Wednesday and mid 50s on Thursday.

Temperatures take a tumble after that, into the mid 40s on Friday and low 40s on Saturday. There is another potential system heading our way at the end of the week that could bring rain and/or snow on Friday. There's still uncertainty with this system since it's a bit far out, so keep checking back for updates.

There are signs that we get back into a warming trend for the middle of December.

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Cool

Near Average

High: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 21

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Comfortable

High: 43

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warm

High: 54

