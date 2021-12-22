Gradually Warming Up

Wednesday looks very similar to Tuesday... breezy at times and with a lot of sunshine. South winds will gust up to 20-30 mph at times, mostly during the first half of the day. It will also be slightly warmer with highs in the upper 40s in Omaha, though some of us will warm into the low 50s.

Our breezy afternoons continue in the second half of the workweek, but we keep getting warmer. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. While Thursday will be mostly sunny, a few more clouds move in Friday. We may even have to dodge a couple spotty rain showers late Friday night into very early Saturday morning.

Most of Christmas still looks dry with a lot of sunshine. We cool off slightly, but stay above average, in the mid 40s. The 40s continue Sunday with a slight rain chance, but we look to cool down during the next workweek.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 49

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 30

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 53

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Warmer

High: 57

