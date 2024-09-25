Great weather continues for the second half of the week

It will be another cool evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will cool off into the low to mid 50s for Thursday morning.

It gets a little warmer Thursday with highs in the low 80s and a lot of sunshine. Any Thursday high school football games will kick off in the mid 70s and cool off into the mid 60s by the end of the game.

Friday will be a repeat of Thursday with low 80s and mostly sunny skies.

We've taken the small chance for rain off of the weekend and bumped up the temperatures a bit. Both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with a lot of sunshine.

We stay mostly sunny with low 80s on Monday, but a cold front will cool us down into the 70s for Tuesday. We need the rain, but it doesn't look like this cold front will bring us any.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Cool

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 81

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Low Humidity

High: 81

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.