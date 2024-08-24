Hawaii's Big Island is under a tropical storm warning as Hone approaches with rain and wind

Tropical Storm Hone was approaching the southern edges of Hawaii on Saturday with gusts of wind and heavy rain, potentially inflicting flooding and wind damage on the Big Island over the weekend and raising the risk of wildfires on the drier sides of the islands.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning for Hawaii County, which includes all of the Big Island, and a red flag warning for the leeward sides of all islands.

Hone, which means "sweet and soft" in Hawaiian, had top winds of 65 mph early Saturday. It will likely strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it passes near or south of the Big Island from Saturday night into early Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority told travelers it's still safe to come to the islands but recommended that people postpone outdoor activities.

"We are not advising visitors to cancel their trips," the agency said in a news release.

Hone was centered about 260 miles east-southeast of Hilo and 470 miles east-southeast of Honolulu Saturday morning.

The eastern and southeastern parts of the Big Island could get 5 to 10 inches of rain. The island could get sustained winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts near 60 mph.

The dry air north of the storm will spread arid conditions across the archipelago on Saturday, combining with strong winds to raise wildfire risks. Most of the state is already abnormally dry or in drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The weather service's red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. It issues the alert when warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds combine to raise fire dangers. Winds are expected to be strongest where they blow downslope from higher terrain, over headlands and through passes, the hurricane center advised.

The situation recalls last year's deadly wildfires on Maui, which were fueled by hurricane-force winds. But Hone's wildfire risks are lower, said Laura Farris, a weather service meteorologist in Honolulu.

The Aug. 8, 2023, blaze that torched the historic town of Lahaina caused the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Powerful winds whipped up in part by a hurricane passing to Hawaii's south helped fuel the flames that killed 102 people. Dry, overgrown grasses and drought helped spread the fire.

The state's two power companies, Hawaiian Electric and the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, said they would be monitoring conditions this weekend and ready to shut off power if necessary to reduce the chance that live, damaged powerlines could start fires.

The cause of Lahaina blaze is still under investigation but it's possible it was ignited by bare electrical wire and leaning power poles toppled by the strong winds.

Moving westward across the Pacific behind Hone was Category 2 Hurricane Gilma, but it was expected to weaken over cooler waters as it encounters drier air in the coming days, and was forecast to become a tropical depression by Wednesday. Gilma may bring rain to Hawaii but it's not clear how much, Farris said.