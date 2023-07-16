Haze Lightens Up

Our winds shift tonight and this helps some of the thick smoke over our skies taper off a bit. It will be mostly clear tonight with a small chance for isolated storms early on Monday. These won't be for everyone, but it may impact the morning drive in.

Monday will bring lots of sunshine and a brief break from the extreme humidity. By late in the day, we're expecting the haze to lighten up significantly and be more noticeable towards sunset. There's a chance for a few spotty storms to fire off in the overnight hours. Some of these could reach severe levels.

The cold front that is slowly moving through Monday night lingers around long enough to bring us our next highest chance for storms on Tuesday morning. Some of these storms could bring strong winds and pockets of hail. The timing of this system right now, looks to impact the morning commute for many of us Tuesday morning. The second half of the say will be windy, cloudy, and humid with highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures quickly jump back into the upper 80s by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a small storm chance in the heat of the day.

Thursday and Friday look to have more sunshine and dry time. Highs stay in the upper 80s on Thursday and mid 80s Friday.

The weekend has small storm chances both days, but still mostly sunny. Mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Mild

Low: 63

MONDAY

Mostly Sunny

Spotty Storms

High: 84

TUESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Storms Early

Windy

High: 82

WEDNESDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 88

