Heading Into a Brief Warm Up

Small warm-up into the weekend
Plenty of sunshine today but chilly.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 05:44:38-05

We're still breezy Thursday afternoon, and we get even cooler. Highs will dip into the low to mid 40s, but at least it will be sunny. Wind chills will only make it into the upper 30s.

Winds get even stronger Friday, but they shift out of the south. This will get us a little warmer, into the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Winds lighten up Saturday with highs staying in the low 50s.

Colder weather then pushes back in, dropping us into the upper 40s Sunday. Monday looks a bit rough, starting in the low 20s and only warming to about 40 in the afternoon.

THURSDAY
Mostly Sunny
Breezy
High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT
Partly Cloudy
Cold
Low: 31

FRIDAY
Partly Cloudy
Windy
High: 52

SATURDAY
Mostly Cloudy
Mild
High: 53

