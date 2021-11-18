Heading Into a Brief Warm Up

We're still breezy Thursday afternoon, and we get even cooler. Highs will dip into the low to mid 40s, but at least it will be sunny. Wind chills will only make it into the upper 30s.

Winds get even stronger Friday, but they shift out of the south. This will get us a little warmer, into the low 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Winds lighten up Saturday with highs staying in the low 50s.

Colder weather then pushes back in, dropping us into the upper 40s Sunday. Monday looks a bit rough, starting in the low 20s and only warming to about 40 in the afternoon.

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Breezy

High: 44

THURSDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Cold

Low: 31

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Windy

High: 52

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Mild

High: 53

