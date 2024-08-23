Heat advisory in effect as summer heat returns to Omaha

It should be a warm and dry evening across Nebraska and Iowa, and skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows near 70.

Early Saturday morning, a few isolated showers and storms will pop back up as we cool off to about 70 degrees. Most neighborhoods stay dry, but it could take until late morning for the rain to end across all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

The sunshine comes out Saturday afternoon as the heat and humidity begin to kick in. It will be a breezy day as we heat up into the low 90s. The humidity will make it feel like we're just over 100 in the second half of the afternoon.

It gets hotter Sunday with mid 90s and mostly sunny skies. The humidity will push the heat index over 105.

If you're heading to Offutt AFB for the Defenders of Freedom Air and Space Show, make sure you take sunscreen and drink plenty of water.

We stay hot Monday with mid 90s and a few clouds, but it only comes with a small chance for rain.

Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with a little better chance for a scattered shower or storms hitting your neighborhood late in the day.

Rain is less likely Wednesday, but we stay in the upper 80s.

We cool off into the mid 80s Thursday with a little better chance for rain again.

