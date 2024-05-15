Heating Up into the Weekend

After our mid-afternoon storms brought some hail and flooding to Omaha, there will be a few leftover pockets of rain to dodge tonight, but skies clear into Thursday morning as we drop into the mid 50s.

Thursday looks really nice with a lot of sunshine and upper 70s.

We keep warming up into the weekend! Friday will be mostly sunny with low 80s, followed by mid 80s and a lot of sunshine Saturday.

A couple of rounds of showers and storms are more likely late Sunday and Monday. We should be dry long enough on both afternoons to warm up close to 80 degrees.

There could be some leftover rain on Tuesday with upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Rain Early

Low: 54

THURSDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warmer

High: 78

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny

Warm

High: 83

SATURDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Warm

High: 85

Share your weather pictures with KMTV:



Download the free Storm Shield app for iOS and Android phones

Receive severe weather watches and warnings for your location as you track the storms on radar. Great for use at the office, at home, and while traveling.