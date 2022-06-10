Heating Up This Weekend

The last few pockets of rain will end by the late morning, then skies will slowly clear through the afternoon, letting in more sunshine. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but it comes with higher humidity.

We stay dry tonight, but more clouds push back in as we cool into the low 60s for Saturday morning.

There will be a mix of sunshine and clouds Saturday as we keep heating up. Highs will be in the upper 80s. Late Saturday afternoon, spotty showers and storms will start to fire off. These will continue overnight and could linger into early Sunday morning. A couple of the storms could be strong to severe, but a lot of us avoid the storms and stay dry.

The heat continues to build Sunday as we push into the low 90s with partly cloudy skies. The humidity also gets worse. A few more spotty storms are possible late Sunday, but many stay dry.

Stronger winds kick in from the south Monday, pumping in the real high heat. We could get to 100 degrees for the first time this year!

We will be well into the upper 90s Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, plenty of humidity, and strong winds still blowing in from the south.

A cold front arrives late Tuesday, which will kick off at least a few scattered showers and storms. This will drop the heat and humidity for the middle of next week with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Spotty Rain Early

Clearing Skies

High: 80

FRIDAY NIGHT

Partly Cloudy

Mild

Low: 61

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty P.M. Storms

High: 88

SUNDAY

Partly Cloudy

Spotty Storms

High: 92

