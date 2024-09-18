Heating up to near 90 before weekend rain arrives

It will be a warm, breezy and mostly clear evening with temperatures in the 70s. Overnight, a few spotty showers will pop up before Thursday morning gets going. Like recent early mornings, most of us will stay dry. We'll only cool off to about 70 degrees.

Most of the spotty rain is gone by the morning commute, leaving the rest of Thursday to become mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s from southeast Nebraska up into Omaha. Most other neighborhoods north of Omaha will be in the upper 80s.

The humidity will drop a bit Friday, but it will still be very warm, near 90 in the afternoon. There will be a lot of sunshine and dry weather during the day, but a few spotty showers start to move into the region Friday night. As for now, the Husker football game should get in mostly dry Friday evening.

Showers and storms will be possible Saturday morning, but become more widespread by Saturday afternoon and evening. While it is not raining, it will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend, with highs in the low 80s.

The rain will continue into Saturday night and throughout the whole day on Sunday, holding temperatures back in the upper 60s, before coming to an end Sunday night. We could see a lot of rainfall this weekend, with some neighborhoods picking up 1.00 to 2.00 inches of rainfall, especially south of Omaha.

A leftover shower or two could survive into Monday morning, but the afternoon looks drier and staying cool, in the low 70s and overnight temperatures in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Isolated Rain

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Isolated Rain Early A.M.

Mostly Sunny

High: 92

FRIDAY

Partly Cloudy

Not as Humid

High: 90

