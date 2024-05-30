Heavy Rain Through Friday, Trending Drier This Weekend

Pockets of heavy rain and thunderstorms will slowly move east as we head into Thursday evening. Roadways and streets may become flooded. DO NOT attempt to drive through a flooded road.

Most of the rain will come to an end for a few hours overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

We start out your Friday with some scattered rain and storms in the morning, becoming more widespread in the second half of the day. A majority of the rain will shift into western Iowa and northwest Missouri, but there will be some leftover spotty storms around eastern Nebraska too. It will be a little cooler, with highs in the low 70s.

By Friday evening, most of the rain will have moved east, leaving things drier with lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday is now looking like a mostly dry day, with lots of afternoon sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

There could be a couple spotty showers around at any point Sunday, but it comes with a lot of dry time as we push into the mid 80s. Rain becomes more common again Sunday night.

We keep heating up early next week. Monday will be in the upper 80s with a small chance for a shower to hit your backyard.

Tuesday will also be in the upper 80s. The day starts dry, but showers and storms look more likely late in the day.

We dry out and cool off (a little) for Wednesday with low 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Storms

Low: 62

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

High: 73

SATURDAY

Partly Cloudy

Rain Late

High: 81

