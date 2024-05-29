Heavy Rainfall Returns Thursday & Friday

We won't cool off much overnight, but it will be a quiet night with lows near 60 for Thursday morning.

We start off Thursday with clouds moving in and a developing breezy south wind. It should be dry in the morning, but we warm up fast, into the upper 70s by noon.

A few spotty showers and storms could start to pop up in eastern Nebraska as early as lunch time, but more scattered storms will slowly pop up in the afternoon, mainly across eastern Nebraska and drift into western Iowa in the evening. A more widespread area of rain and storms will arrive Thursday night. These storms will be slow-moving, and producing heavy rainfall. Localized flooding may be possible by Friday morning. Most, if not all, of the storms will stay below severe levels.

As the system bringing the rain continues to slowly move east, the better chances for rain on Friday will be in western Iowa, but eastern Nebraska will have to also dodge some leftover rain. It will be a little cooler, with low 70s.

A lot of Saturday looks dry, with only a couple isolated storms, letting us warm up again, into the low 80s degrees. A round of scattered storms will be possible later Saturday night, .

There could be a couple spotty showers around at any point Sunday, but it comes with a lot of dry time. Highs will be in the low 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain becomes more common again at night.

We'll dry things out a little more early in the next workweek, and we heat up. Highs will be in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will bring more storms once again Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Mostly Clear

Not as Cool

Low: 60

THURSDAY

Partly Cloudy

Scattered Rain/Storms

Breezy

High: 78

FRIDAY

Mostly Cloudy

Scattered Rain

High: 73

