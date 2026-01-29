Heavy snow, bitter cold expected as storm targets Southeast, East Coast

Some of the same regions hit by a major winter storm last weekend are bracing for another blast of wintry weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for much of the Carolinas, Virginia and Georgia.

Forecasters said Atlanta — a city known for shutting down during winter weather — could get more than 2 inches of snow along with winds up to 35 mph. Combined with wind chills below zero, conditions could become hazardous.

RELATED STORY | At least 18 deaths reported after colossal winter storm sweeps across the US

Even heavier snow is expected in Virginia and North Carolina, where accumulations could exceed 8 inches.

The storm is forecast to move up the East Coast, bringing snow and ice to the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Sunday and Monday. While exact snowfall totals for those regions have not been released, the National Weather Service urged residents along the coast to prepare for a rapidly intensifying system this weekend.

