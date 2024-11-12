Here's a look at the rain we will see around Omaha Wednesday

It will be a breezy, dry evening with clear skies and temperatures holding in the mid 40s.

Spotty rain will start to pop up in eastern Nebraska shortly after midnight, becoming more widespread overnight around both east Nebraska and west Iowa. Plan for a wet, rainy start to the morning commute. We start the day in the mid 40s.

It will stay breezy Wednesday as scattered rain continues to fall at times across eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Temperatures won't move much during the day, but we should make it into the low 50s Wednesday afternoon. Some neighborhoods north of Omaha will hold in the upper 40s.

By the evening commute, a lot of the rain will be moving out of the region, but it could take until midnight for all of the rain and clouds to clear up.

Midweek rain totals will vary due to the scattered rain. Eastern Nebraska will likely see the smaller totals. A few spots could get missed by the rain, and most totals will peak around a quarter of an inch. In western Iowa, the smallest totals will likely be around a tenth of an inch with some areas getting around half an inch or more.

The sunshine takes over for the rest of the workweek and we start to warm back up. Thursday will be mostly sunny with upper 50s.

Friday will be about 10 degrees above average, in the low 60s, with a lot of sunshine.

It gets breezy again Saturday as even warmer weather blows in. This will push us into the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies.

Cooler weather blows back in Sunday, dropping us into the mid 50s, but it stays mostly sunny.

Monday will bring another decent chance for rain with highs in the 50s again.

